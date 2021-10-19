New Fortress Energy (NFE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/19/2021 – New Fortress Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – New Fortress Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

10/8/2021 – New Fortress Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2021 – New Fortress Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

10/4/2021 – New Fortress Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – New Fortress Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – New Fortress Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

NFE traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $34.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,532. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -77.51 and a beta of 1.61. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98.

Get New Fortress Energy Inc alerts:

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director John J. Mack bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,551.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 48.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 53.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.