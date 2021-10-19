New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $172.70 Million

Analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will announce $172.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $198.39 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $103.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $648.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $584.00 million to $712.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $779.67 million, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $899.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 68.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $14,284,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,688,000 after acquiring an additional 59,013 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 16,464 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

