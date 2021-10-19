Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the September 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 837,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NMRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 2,337.4% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 157,260 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,245,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after purchasing an additional 22,387 shares during the period. 55.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NMRK traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $14.77. 15,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,900. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.93 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

