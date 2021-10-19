Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Trading Down 5.1%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) shares fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.66. 2,297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 124,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

Several brokerages have commented on NEXA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.90 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.61.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $686.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.93 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 54.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,878 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 9.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

