NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 47.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund stock opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42.

In other NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund news, Director Edward N. Constantino purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.92 per share, for a total transaction of $100,224.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James D. Dondero purchased 16,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $248,599.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 101,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,107 in the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,988,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund were worth $27,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.