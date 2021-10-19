NEXT (LON:NXT) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

NXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded NEXT to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on NEXT from GBX 8,700 ($113.67) to GBX 8,800 ($114.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,700 ($100.60) to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,128.57 ($106.20).

Get NEXT alerts:

LON:NXT opened at GBX 8,062 ($105.33) on Tuesday. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 5,534 ($72.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,484 ($110.84). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,957.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,977.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of £10.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.74.

In related news, insider Michael J. Roney acquired 805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,838 ($102.40) per share, for a total transaction of £63,095.90 ($82,435.20).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.