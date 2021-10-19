NEXT (LON:NXT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7,977.64

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,977.64 ($104.23) and traded as low as GBX 7,800.97 ($101.92). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 7,928 ($103.58), with a volume of 203,152 shares traded.

NXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised NEXT to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NEXT from GBX 7,700 ($100.60) to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NEXT from GBX 8,700 ($113.67) to GBX 8,800 ($114.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,128.57 ($106.20).

Get NEXT alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,957.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,977.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $57.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%.

In other NEXT news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,838 ($102.40) per share, for a total transaction of £63,095.90 ($82,435.20).

NEXT Company Profile (LON:NXT)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.