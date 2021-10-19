NEXT Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last week, NEXT has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT has a market cap of $783,485.24 and approximately $6,360.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.06 or 0.00301834 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000505 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

