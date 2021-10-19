NFT Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $51,496.00 (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 19th. One NFT coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT has traded up 36.9% against the US dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $5.57 million and approximately $51,496.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00040112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.46 or 0.00190391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00088674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

