NFTX (NFTX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $406,411.00

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. NFTX has a total market cap of $76.96 million and $406,411.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFTX has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for about $162.24 or 0.00252566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00039663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.68 or 0.00187875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00088293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,340 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

