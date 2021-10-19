NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,468 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $77,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,137,584 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $175,745,000 after purchasing an additional 19,466 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 10,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 30.0% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 3,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.8% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 141,647 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,671 shares of company stock valued at $26,729,087. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

NYSE NKE opened at $159.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.80 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

