Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Ninety One Group (LON:N91) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 258.60 ($3.38) and last traded at GBX 259.60 ($3.39). 3,001,334 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 521% from the average session volume of 483,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260 ($3.40).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ninety One Group from GBX 258 ($3.37) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 252.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 242.09. The company has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.45.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

