Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of HLTH opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Nobilis Health has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $22.55.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

