Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 90.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of HLTH stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Nobilis Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55.

About Nobilis Health

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

