Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 90.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of HLTH stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Nobilis Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55.
About Nobilis Health
Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Nobilis Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nobilis Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.