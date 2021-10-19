Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.
HLTH stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Nobilis Health has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $22.55.
Nobilis Health Company Profile
Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.
