Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

HLTH stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Nobilis Health has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $22.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLTH. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nobilis Health by 1,982.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,575,708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,044 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,498,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Finally, Russell Frank Co lifted its holdings in Nobilis Health by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 1,218,868 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 668,696 shares during the period.

Nobilis Health Company Profile

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

