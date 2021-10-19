Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Shares Gap Up to $9.95

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.95, but opened at $10.35. Nobilis Health shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 3,732 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on HLTH shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Nobilis Health Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

