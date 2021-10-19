Noir (NOR) Trading 37.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded 37.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Noir has a total market cap of $317,012.50 and $1,530.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00089622 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.01 or 0.00362604 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00013113 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00034837 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008593 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000486 BTC.

About Noir

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,472,769 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

