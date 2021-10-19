Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKRKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NKRKY opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $21.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $501.43 million for the quarter.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

