Nord/LB Reiterates €23.00 Price Target for Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC)

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a €23.00 ($27.06) price target by research analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.80 ($30.35) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grand City Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.73 ($29.09).

FRA:GYC traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €22.28 ($26.21). 330,844 shares of the stock were exchanged. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a one year high of €20.14 ($23.69). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €22.63.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

