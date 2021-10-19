Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.62

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 61309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NHYDY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. AlphaValue raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norsk Hydro ASA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

