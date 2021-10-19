Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Short Interest Update

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the September 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 130.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 165.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Northeast Bank in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBN remained flat at $$35.96 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,181. Northeast Bank has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.80.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $37.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank is a full-service bank, which offers personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

