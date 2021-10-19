Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the asset manager on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

Northern Trust has raised its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years. Northern Trust has a payout ratio of 40.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northern Trust to earn $7.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $121.41. 943,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,205. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.06 and a 200-day moving average of $114.24. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $76.20 and a fifty-two week high of $123.18.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.81.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

