Northern Trust Corp Acquires 161,689 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,436,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 161,689 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.11% of Hess worth $300,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Hess by 12.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after buying an additional 19,187 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 24.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Hess by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 234.7% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 502,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after buying an additional 352,140 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HES. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.79.

Shares of HES opened at $89.15 on Tuesday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $92.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of -165.09 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.