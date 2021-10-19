Northern Trust Corp Acquires 18,177 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,939,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.11% of Consolidated Edison worth $282,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $73.38.

NYSE ED opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.56. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

