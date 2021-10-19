Northern Trust Corp Acquires 34,092 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 661,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,092 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.05% of Generac worth $274,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 345.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,471 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 125.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,484,000 after acquiring an additional 243,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,180,000 after acquiring an additional 213,057 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at $44,065,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Generac by 141.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 174,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,566,000 after acquiring an additional 102,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $470.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $427.23 and its 200 day moving average is $385.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.02 and a 12 month high of $470.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.41.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.