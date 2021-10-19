Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,788,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.90% of Delta Air Lines worth $250,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $43,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DAL opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.51.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.41.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

