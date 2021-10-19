Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,139,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 136,692 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.16% of Fortive worth $288,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,421,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,549,000 after buying an additional 455,917 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Fortive by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,472,000 after buying an additional 3,226,204 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Fortive by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,737,000 after buying an additional 3,403,593 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,359,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,365,000 after buying an additional 290,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Fortive by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,918,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,197,000 after buying an additional 368,320 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTV opened at $72.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.03. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

