Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,398,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104,402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $327,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,188,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,608,000 after purchasing an additional 187,669 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,606,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,603,000 after purchasing an additional 859,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,337,000 after purchasing an additional 968,029 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,622,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,047,000 after purchasing an additional 63,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,616,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,368,000 after purchasing an additional 997,000 shares during the last quarter.

INDA opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.20. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.