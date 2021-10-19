Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.07% of VeriSign worth $271,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,554,386.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total value of $643,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,103,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,665 shares of company stock worth $5,061,228. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VRSN opened at $214.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.71. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

