Northern Trust Corp Buys 115,639 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,504,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,639 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.29% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $266,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6,450.0% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.74.

Shares of TTWO opened at $171.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.58 and a 12 month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

