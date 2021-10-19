Northern Trust Corp Buys 20,910 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,002,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,910 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.29% of Dollar Tree worth $298,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,779,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,739,000 after buying an additional 817,443 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,018,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,578,000 after buying an additional 795,500 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,171,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,162,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,066,000 after buying an additional 635,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $100.95 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.09 and its 200 day moving average is $101.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

