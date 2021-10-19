Northern Trust Corp Buys 882,015 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,005,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882,015 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.61% of Marvell Technology worth $291,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after acquiring an additional 92,865 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,150 shares of company stock worth $2,749,725. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRVL opened at $67.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.94, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $67.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.23.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.