Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,602,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,877 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.22% of Cerner worth $281,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 448.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 158,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 129,246 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the second quarter valued at $519,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 255.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 239,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,285,000 after buying an additional 172,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 123.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 33,143 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $70.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.57. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.