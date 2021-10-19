Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,328,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,077 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.01% of AMETEK worth $310,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AME stock opened at $128.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.86 and a 1-year high of $140.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.44.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AME. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

