Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,407,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,283 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.56% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $280,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 65,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 105,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 258,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $118.23 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $80.71 and a 52-week high of $124.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $1.032 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

