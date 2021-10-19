Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,142 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.15% of Kansas City Southern worth $296,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 16,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 172,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,021,000 after acquiring an additional 65,427 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of KSU stock opened at $297.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.80.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KSU shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $281.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.00.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.