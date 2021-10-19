Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,170 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.19% of Tractor Supply worth $253,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,699 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 459,214 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,937,000 after purchasing an additional 431,951 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 608,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,682,000 after purchasing an additional 395,698 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $525,143,000 after purchasing an additional 227,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.65.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $204.50 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $213.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

