Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,898,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814,270 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.65% of Healthpeak Properties worth $296,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 677.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 16.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEAK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average is $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

