Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,482 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.14% of Shopify worth $261,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,465.11 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $875.00 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00. The stock has a market cap of $182.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.64, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,458.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,368.36.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,516.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.59.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

