Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 787,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.09% of United Rentals worth $251,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in United Rentals by 153.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $350.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.25 and a 52 week high of $369.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.02.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on URI. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.27.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

