Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,484,890 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 194,556 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Southwest Airlines worth $291,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $216,622,000 after buying an additional 3,034,431 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $70,745,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,936,000 after acquiring an additional 808,601 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $40,333,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 884.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 690,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after acquiring an additional 620,657 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.03.

Shares of LUV opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average is $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $37.48 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.