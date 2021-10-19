Northern Trust Corp Has $252.14 Million Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,805,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,452 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.90% of Yum China worth $252,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 446,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after buying an additional 20,047 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Yum China by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 86,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Yum China by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,505,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,750,000 after purchasing an additional 573,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. On average, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.