Northern Trust Corp Has $258.55 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,217,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 227,426 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.36% of Akamai Technologies worth $258,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 57.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 529 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $106.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.73.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,605 shares of company stock worth $1,503,840 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet.

