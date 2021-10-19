Northern Trust Corp Has $265.92 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,368,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294,482 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.52% of Pinterest worth $265,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 412.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 350.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 86.9% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,179 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $4,135,363.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,363.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 61,734 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $4,388,052.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 718,469 shares of company stock valued at $41,772,100 in the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PINS opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average of $64.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 255.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

