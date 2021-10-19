Northern Trust Corp Has $267.22 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,258 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.92% of EPAM Systems worth $267,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,601,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,780,950,000 after purchasing an additional 84,466 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,577 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 926,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $473,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,924,000 after buying an additional 268,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

EPAM opened at $632.79 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.83 and a fifty-two week high of $648.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.19, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $611.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $534.64.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total transaction of $778,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $3,610,997. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.00.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

