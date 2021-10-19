Northern Trust Corp Has $277.50 Million Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,348,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.07% of Etsy worth $277,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $228.00 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.49 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.36 and its 200-day moving average is $195.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,965,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,257 shares of company stock worth $26,193,807 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETSY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.73.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.