Northern Trust Corp Has $278.94 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,711,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 49,421 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.81% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $278,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 85,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $98.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.29 and its 200 day moving average is $102.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.60.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

