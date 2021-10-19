Northern Trust Corp Has $294.17 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,231,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,963 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.94% of Copart worth $294,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 15.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 329,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,823,000 after buying an additional 44,307 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Copart by 9.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Copart by 13,044.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Copart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,115,000 after purchasing an additional 17,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at about $839,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $147.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.20. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $152.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The business had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.83.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

