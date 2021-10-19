Northern Trust Corp Has $299.97 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 112,696 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.69% of Match Group worth $299,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth $4,333,000. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 6,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 55.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 44,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MTCH. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $158.23 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.59 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.12. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total transaction of $11,739,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,070 shares of company stock worth $16,994,846. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.