Northern Trust Corp Has $301.20 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,737,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.86% of Republic Services worth $301,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 51.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services stock opened at $127.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.44 and its 200 day moving average is $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $129.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.18.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

